Parents voice concerns over off-campus housing near USF

TAMPA, Fla. — A handful of parents expressed their concerns about apartments after moving their children into off-campus housing.

Amy LaPlante said she attempted to move her son into an apartment on Thursday but said she found unacceptable conditions.

She took photos showing clothes everywhere, a dirty sink, and a bathroom.

"Never did they say oh, there's two men who have been living here and you're joining them that was never like communicated so I had much different expectation coming here and so did my son who was excited to get his first apartment," said Amy LaPlante.

A handful of parents met ABC Action News outside the Ivy off Jefferson Commons Drive in Tampa. The apartment complex advertises on its website as off-campus housing for USF students and other students. It is not owned or managed by USF.

One renter shared cell phone video with us showing a hole in the ceiling. Others tell us their units were not clean.

"I was absolutely blown away, place has never been cleaned," said Vienna Robinson, a parent.

"We took a tour before school ended last year, everything looked nice. The model home looked nice, the pool looked nice," said LaPlante.

LaPlante said she was offered a new room for her son. She said she worries about other students who do not have their parents present.

"It's just heartbreaking and there were a lot of kids in there without parents," said LaPlante.

ABC Action News spoke to apartment staff on site who asked us to leave the property. We reached out to the apartment management company, but have not heard back.