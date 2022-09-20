Endorphinz, nation's largest fitness media production company, finds a home in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The largest fitness content and media production company in North America is breathing life into one of Tampa's most tragic malls.

Endorphinz, founded by Mike Hansen, produces fitness video content for brands and creators, both big and small, all over the world.

The innovative group does it all from University Mall, the once-bustling, since-defeated shopping center in the shadows of USF.

"There's a vision for this to be more than a mall," said Hansen, "and we want to be on the ground floor of that."

If you are a fitness creator making workout videos or an athlete with a brand you want to expand, Endorphinz will work with you, and help you create your media footprint, all in the hip, cozy confines of their state-of-the-art studios.

They can work in-house or remotely, with a full staff of talented technicians and on-camera talent.

"Endorphinz was created as a way to take the fitness industry into mainstream media, to help brands and creators connect with consumers," sayid Hansen.

Endorphinz isn't the only powerful media company changing the game inside University Mall. Just a few doors down, VU virtual production studio, uses 100-foot-plus LED screens to create any environment needed for commercials, TV shows, movies, you name it.