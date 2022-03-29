VU virtual production studio in Tampa's University Mall generates big buzz

TAMPA, Fla. — First things first, VU is pronounced "view."

As in, here's a "view" of the future of media production studios, located right here in Tampa Bay.

The cutting-edge VU sprawls out in playful fashion behind not one, but two secret doors at University Mall, right by USF.

The mood is constantly transformative, an otherwise normal concrete maintenance hallway muralized into a spinning vortex of mystery. And so on and on.

It's magic trick after magic trick at VU, a "virtual" production studio that has won Emmys, made Super Bowl ads and worked with heavy-hitters like Apple, Mercedes, John Deere and Jack Daniels.

The highlight? The main studio features a 100-foot-long LED screen that can "adapt" to any location, any climate or mood, a virtual passport to anywhere.

VU is an interconnected series of studios with new branches in Nashville and Las Vegas.

The vision of CEO Tim Moore, VU also has a celebrity backer in WWE superstar Titus O'Neil, who said even his wrestling boss Vince McMahon is a fan of the virtual studio.

Perhaps the best thing about VU Tampa Bay? Not just hiring local talent, but giving students at USF and other colleges the opportunity to train at a high-level studio.

For more on VU, go here.