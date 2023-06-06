End of an era: Moates Florist, Tampa Bay's longest-running florist, closes its doors

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS — This month Tampa Bay’s longest-running florist officially closed their doors. Moates Florist has been cutting, pruning, and selling flowers in Seminole Heights since 1901.

If you ask the staff and customers, it’s more than just a shop on Nebraska Avenue; it’s a community that generations of families have relied upon for the most important events of their lives.

It all began back in 1901 with Arthur and Hazel Moates.

“He began a garden of sorts selling flower stems to the cigar workers who would walk past his yard,” said owner LaJuanda Barrera, reflecting on the shop’s 122-year history during the last day it would be open.

The flower shop has had several owners over the years, including Barrera’s father, who purchased it as a present for her mother in 1997.

“He said, ‘I bought you a flower shop today,’ and a lovely lady named Barbara was part of the package and remains here over 50 years,” said Barrera.

Then in 2014, Barrera purchased the business keeping the tradition blooming alongside Barbara.

“She and I built what we call a little shop into what we call an empire today and that’s why today is so tragically sad,” said Barrera.

Earlier this year, Barrera was met with a challenge she never anticipated.

“Having a road closure for the past nine weeks, it’s a deterrent; it’s not that I have to close, I made the decision to close,” said Barrera, acknowledging customers had no idea how to get to her front door due to the Nebraska Avenue project.

As news of the June 2 closure spread, loyal customers began pouring in for one last arrangement and one last hug.

“I know you are going into retirement or something but you got to come out if God ever sends me a husband so you can do my wedding flowers,” said Dr. Kimberly Boone. “Not only has she done tons of celebrations and things that have meant so much to my family, but she has even given back to the community where she has sponsored funerals and things like that.”

“Amidst all she is going through, she delivered this to our house just to say I’m so sorry that you lost your pup,” said loyal customer Brian Frey, referring to a flower arrangement made especially for him during his time of need.

“They are family, the unique thing about how I run Moates, I run it from my heart,” said Barrera.

However, she said if the customers are her favorite part of the business, what she is going to miss the most is her staff.

“They lifted me up throughout this whole process; the hardest part is hugging them goodbye,” said Barrera.

Barrera said she still has plans for the future of the shop that pertain to flowers. She hopes to one day hold floral therapy classes in the same location.