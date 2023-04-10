City of Tampa closes part of Nebraska Ave to fix flooding issues in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday marked the start of a six-to-eight-week project in Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood.

The city will be installing a new water main and storm water pipe it hopes will help alleviate flooding issues in Seminole Heights Community.

The project temporarily closed part of North Nebraska Avenue at E. Caracas Street.

During the closure, northbound and southbound traffic on N. Nebraska Avenue will be detoured to N. Florida Avenue via Hillsborough Avenue and E. Osborne Avenue.

The map below shows the detour routes for all traffic directions.

City of Tampa

Jason Marlow is ready to see the project complete.

He lives off of Nebraska Avenue and said construction in his area began last year.

"They started bringing down the construction materials and equipment down here in October and it's been pretty chaotic ever since," Marlow said.

The plan will begin with the installation of a new city water main and 72" storm water pipe across N. Nebraska Avenue. The city said the new storm water pipe will help relieve future flooding in the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood, but Marlow said it's coming at a cost.

“I don’t think anybody in this community would have issue with that so much as the issue of are you communicating soundly with the citizens. Are you going to beautify the street that you helped tear up," Marlow said.

The owner of Moates Florist said the project will most definitely have an impact on their business and hope it's completed sooner rather than later.