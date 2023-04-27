Watch Now
Elev8 Fun massive entertainment complex in Citrus Park is hiring for mid-May opening

Bartenders, servers, hosts, go-kart marshals all needed
Sean Daly
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 05:41:44-04

Elev8 Fun, a two-story, 125,000-square-foot entertainment complex in Citrus Park, is working hard for a mid-May grand opening.

This indoor theme park will feature a quarter-mile go-kart track, bowling lanes, mini-golf, laser tag, an e-sports arena, a ropes course with a zipline, restaurants, bars, arcades, VR and more.

Elev8 Fun is currently hiring 250 positions, ranging from technicians and bartenders to go-kart marshals and laser tag attendants.

For job opportunities, click here.

Elev8 Fun opened its first location in Sanford, where prices for attractions start at $10 and can be bundled for discounts.

