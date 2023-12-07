Elementary school custodian arrested for alleged sexual offenses against a child

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County elementary school custodian has been arrested for alleged sexual offenses against a juvenile.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, detectives arrested Jonathan Martinez Casillas, 24, for allegedly being involved in sexual acts against a juvenile victim between March and June 2018.

HCSO said Casillas worked as a custodian at Bevis Elementary School before his arrest on Wednesday. He has been employed at Bevis Elementary since September 2019.

Detectives said that at this point, they have no reason to believe any children at the school were victimized. Hillsborough County Schools was not aware of the incident in 2018 when they hired Casillas, the sheriff's office said.

HCSO asked anyone with information or who may have been a victim of Casillas to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.