Early Childhood Literacy Fair to help Hillsborough County students build home libraries

TAMPA, Fla. — A free drive-thru Early Childhood Literacy Fair will be held November 6 at Lanier Elementary School in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Schools students up to 7 years old will receive free home libraries stuffed aplenty with brand-new books.

The fair is a passion project of Dr. Stacy Hahn, a Hillsborough County School Board member.

"We want to encourage a love for reading," says Dr. Hahn. "It opens up whole new worlds, allows them to visit places they've never been."

The free event will also have snacks, community services, plus visits from local sports teams and more.

The event will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

To register for the fair, click here.