Storytime Online is an entertaining, educational treat for grade-school students and families dealing with quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. — You can thank Charlotte's Web for Dr. Stacy Hahn's lifelong reading passion.

"Oh, I just loved that book when I was a kid," says the Hillsborough County School Board member.

Hahn's love of reading fueled her popular video series Storytime Online, entertaining, educational storytelling that's free on Hillsborough County Public Schools' YouTube Channel.

Hahn started Storytime Online a few years ago but says the series has taken on new relevance with the resurgence of students in quarantine.

"I wanted to find a way to bring stories into the homes of families," she says. "Busy working families who may not have the time to read five books a day to their child. And families who may not have access to read to their children that often."

In the series, Hahn and such friends as WWE star Titus O'Neil and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor (plus yours truly in a Grinch costume) read books while viewers follow along with the onscreen pages.

Storytime Online is produced in the county's state-of-the-art broadcast studio. The videos are free and downright adorable.

