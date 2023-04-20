Drivers excessively speed through two-lane roads, people in Carrollwood say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — We were driving Tampa Bay forward with an issue you brought directly to us. Residents in Carrollwood said speeders and big trucks drive on two-lane roads, putting people in danger.

They said drivers have hit and killed animals, making them afraid to take their dogs for a walk.

"This is a very busy road," resident William Fernandez said.

On Wednesday afternoon, we watched cars speed through this two-lane road on Lynn Turner near Gunn Hwy.

Residents like Fernandez said drivers put them and their pets in danger daily.

"There's been a number of pet deaths... People are just zooming beyond 45 they do 60 out here," Fernandez added.

Fernandez said he's lived on that street for over a decade and drivers hitting animals isn't uncommon.

We saw a turtle on the road when we were in the area. We waved down traffic while rushing to try and move it to safety, but no one slowed down. Instead, multiple cars ran right over it and kept on going.

"What can I tell you? I fear for my animals. I've seen several animal deaths and owners that come over, bill have you seen my dog?" Fernandez explained.

He's not alone. Another resident told us the same thing.

"I have a daughter and I have a cat that roams the outside and I'm constantly seeing dead animals, dead cats. And, a kid got hit down the road here a week or two ago and it just scares me," Adrian Piccirillo said.

It's not just speeders people are concerned with. It's prohibited trucks in neighborhoods like Lynn Turner Rd near Gunn Hwy and Hutchison Rd off Erhlich Rd.

"I see a lot of trucks... People with trailers on the back. And big delivery trucks. Like that Publix truck that just went by. An 18-wheeler. I thought they weren't allowed on this road?" Fernandez questioned.

Neighbors described the area as dangerous.

"There's a lot of speeding on this road by everybody. They've lowered the speed limit 5 miles an hour couple months ago because it's so bad," Piccirillo added.

We pushed for Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office answers on what's being done to enforce these concerns. Since our calls, we're told the agency is looking into the area and contacting each district involved.

We'll continue to follow up on what's being done to make these roads safer.

"If they can do something about slowing people down, it could be a lot safer and nicer," Piccirillo said.