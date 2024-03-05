Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Driver ran off after causing 4-vehicle crash on North Dale Mabry in Tampa: TPD

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4am to 11:30pm.
dale mabry crash.png
Posted at 8:36 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 08:47:39-05

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver who caused a four-vehicle crash in Tampa early Monday morning ran off after the incident, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said around 6:24 a.m., officers responded to the crash on North Dale Mabry near I-275. There were no serious injuries, but police said the person who caused the crash ran away.

Officers later found the person and took them into custody. They are also working to get a dog belonging to the person in custody to safety.

Northbound lanes of Dale Mabry in this area are still closed.

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.