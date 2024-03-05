Driver ran off after causing 4-vehicle crash on North Dale Mabry in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver who caused a four-vehicle crash in Tampa early Monday morning ran off after the incident, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said around 6:24 a.m., officers responded to the crash on North Dale Mabry near I-275. There were no serious injuries, but police said the person who caused the crash ran away.

Officers later found the person and took them into custody. They are also working to get a dog belonging to the person in custody to safety.

Northbound lanes of Dale Mabry in this area are still closed.