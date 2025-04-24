Driver crashes into TECO pole, closing down S Westshore Blvd in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — South Westshore Boulevard in Tampa is closed after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 6:55 a.m., north of West Gandy Boulevard.

Police said a vehicle struck a TECO pole, and there were minor injuries. They added that there will be an extended road closure until the scene is deemed safe.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.