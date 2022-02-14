Watch
Dr. Jill Biden to visit Tampa and South Florida this week

Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this May 27, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden talks with media after touring the vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College, in Kansas City, Mo. Jill Biden is getting a beach outing for her 70th birthday. President Joe Biden and his wife are heading to their Delaware beach house Wednesday to help the first lady celebrate her milestone birthday on Thursday. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)
Jill Biden
Posted at 5:06 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 17:06:42-05

TAMPA, Fla. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden plans to visit Tampa and South Florida during a trip to the Sunshine State Friday.

The White House said Dr. Biden will visit the Moffitt Cancer Center and then travel to Opa-Locka, outside Miami, to visit the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami.

The visit comes just two weeks after President Joe Biden announced a "reignition of the cancer moonshot he launched in 2016. The goals of the program are "to reduce the death rate from cancer by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years and improve the experience of people and their families living with and surviving cancer."

