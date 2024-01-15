Dozens rally in Tampa honoring the American hostages still in Gaza

TAMPA, Fla. — Sunday marks 100 days of captivity for more than 100 people, including as many as six Americans, held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

Since then, more than 100 people have been released, but one local non-profit is in Tampa trying to bring attention to the remaining American hostages and their families, like Michal Waldman.

Waldman lives in Tampa Bay, but her heart is thousands of miles away with her family member, who she said is still in captivity.

"He's being held in Gaza for 100 days. We don't know if he's cold, if he's hungry, if he's sleeping, if he's hurt, if he's getting medical care. We don't ask that you get involved in the politics. We ask for humanity because these are people being taken from their loved ones," Waldman explained.

It's why Project Dynamo, a non-profit rescue organization, and dozens of volunteers spent their Sunday decorating downtown Tampa with yellow ribbons.

"During the last big hostage crisis, people tied yellow ribbons all over every little thing, right? Fences, cars, trees and whatever, as an American symbol of solidarity, that we haven't forgotten about our people, that we want them back," Bryan Stern, founder of Project Dynamo, said.

According to the Associated Press, around 111 men, 19 women, and two children remain in Hamas captivity.

"We are suffering not knowing anything about them, and they are surely suffering. We want them to know that we are thinking about them every day, and we ask that everybody recognize that they're suffering, and we appreciate support," Waldman added.

Meanwhile, Project Dynamo said it's worked some 600 missions in several different war zones, and it won't stop until American hostages are released.