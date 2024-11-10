Dozens participate in protest against Trump in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of people protested against President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday outside of city hall in downtown Tampa.

“We are here today to protest the bigotry of everything Donald Trump stands for,” said one speaker on a blowhorn.

As many people know, this was a divisive election, with people with passionate opinions on both sides prioritizing different issues. Protesters said they view Trump as a divisive figure.

“Between his policies against immigrants’ rights, to his terrible attacks against women, to just his blatant racism," said Gia Davila, one of the protesters. "I just feel like it’s really terrible, so I feel like everybody should come out today to stand against him."

Many protesters were holding signs, some of which said "Defend Immigrant Rights," "I Am Not a Part of A MAGA Agenda" and "Defeat the Trump agenda."

“Despite winning the election, he can’t get away with everything he wants to do and there will be resistance against his ideas,” said Filib Freund, one of the protesters.

It was a public protest. Some people drove by beeping, showing their support for these protesters, while others shouted out of their vehicles in support of Trump.

Some people were also protesting both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m here because I want to speak out against fascism, against imperialism, against genocide. I believe both candidates promote that,” said Jenna Colemen, another protester in attendance.

On the pro-Trump side, Evan Power, the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, released a statement to ABC Action News saying the following:

“It’s not shocking that the radical left can’t accept the landslide victory of President Trump. They are out of touch with reality. Thanks to President Trump, we flipped Hillsborough red. President Trump won over large portions of minority voters and is uniting our country to make America great again. These groups should join us as we welcome new leadership for our country.”