Doctors share tips to stay healthy amid high heat across the Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’ve stepped outside this week, you know it’s been downright hot. With that heat are steps you should take to stay cool and signs you should watch for if the heat starts making you sick.

"I dumped a bunch of water on him like at the splash pad,” said Jason Priceman.

Priceman and his three-year-old son found ways to beat the heat while enjoying a day at the park.

"Definitely bring water with you,” said Priceman. “Definitely use something, towels, bring something that is going to keep your son and yourself cool."

Those blistering temps can take a dangerous toll on your health. Dr. Joyce Perfetti is an ER doctor with AdventHealth Tampa.

"With heat-related illness, some of the early signs: difficult to cool down, so you're constantly feeling hot, profuse sweating, progressing then to becoming a little bit light-headed, weak, nauseous, and believe it or not, headache,” said Dr. Perfetti.

The CDC lists signs of heat exhaustion as follows:



Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

With heat exhaustion, the CDC recommends moving to a cool place, loosening your clothes, putting cool, wet clothes on your body, and sipping water.

According to the CDC, what to look for with heat stroke includes:



High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

If you see someone experiencing signs of heat stroke, the CDC says to move the person to a cooler place, help lower their temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath, and call 911 immediately.

“By the time you start getting dizzy, light-headed, confused, vomiting in the heat, it’s time to go to the emergency room to get evaluated,” said Perfetti. “At that point, if you’re vomiting, you’re probably not able to keep up with your oral hydration, and you’re going to keep purging and losing, so at that point, you might need some IV medications.”

Dr. Perfetti said the best thing you can do is take preventative measures.

"Don't even let yourself get there,” said Perfetti. “Stay orally hydrated throughout the day. Make sure that you bring cool ice with you so you can cool down if needed. If you're going to the beach or park, pack some shade. Prevention is key."