DNA links 2 men currently in prison to cold case investigations from 1983

Announcement comes 2 years since exoneration of Robert DuBoise
Hours after Gov. DeSantis suspended him as state attorney, Andrew Warren is speaking for the first time and announcing a major development in connection with a cold case murder investigation.
TAMPA, Fla.  — Hours after Governor Ron DeSantis announced his suspension as state attorney, Andrew Warren announced a major development in a cold case murder investigation from 1983.

According to Warren, DNA samples led investigators to the two men who raped and murdered 19-year-old Barbara Grams, whose body was found in Tampa on August 18, 1983.

"And in another breakthrough for justice, we've determined that the two men who raped and murdered Barbara Grams raped and murdered another woman in Tampa in 1983," Warren said.

Amos Robinson and Abron Scott, per Warren, also raped and murdered Linda Lansen.

"Additionally, these men are subjects in other cold case investigations from the same time period in the Tampa Bay area," Warren went on to say.

The major development comes two years after Robert DuBoise was able to walk free because the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office’s Conviction Review Unit determined he was wrongfully convicted of raping and murdering Grams.

Robinson is currently serving three life sentences, while Scott is serving one life sentence.

"These men are serial murders and rapists, and although they are already serving a life sentence, their crimes against Barbara Grams and Linda Lansen cannot and will not go unpunished," Warren said.

