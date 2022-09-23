Diversity of religions, cultures in New Tampa

The diversity in New Tampa is evident in many ways. You can see it from all the different types of food to the people. But, what makes it even more unique are all the different religious groups that are practicing in this community.

“It’s a very diversified community," said Pam Plazak, a St. Mark Parishioner.

A Sikh Temple, The Islamic Society, The Tampa Korean United Methodist Church and the St. Mark Evangelist Catholic Church all call New Tampa Home.

Valerie Mainguy, the St. Mark Director of Communication, said, “What makes St. Mark so diverse are our parishioners.”

“I have friends from basically all over the world," Plazak said.

Plazak attends St. Mark but has been in New Tampa for decades.

“I’ve lived in the community for 34 years in the New Tampa area, so I’ve watched it grow from nothing to all of this," explained Plazak.

You can see the community growth reflected in the church.

"My favorite part of the church is our mission. The mission is to love," explained Mainguy.

More than 11,000 people now attend St. Mark.

“When we opened the doors to this church, we did a survey and we found that there were 37 different nationalities," said Mainguy.

Over the years, St. Mark has also expanded to include things like Spanish Mass and a Filipino choir.