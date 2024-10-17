Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

'Dear Hurricane Milton': Tampa 5th grade students write letters in the aftermath of the storm

Dear Hurricane Milton
Dr. Rewa Chisholm, Cambridge Christian School
Dear Hurricane Milton
Posted

TAMPA, Fla — Hurricane Milton left everyone in and around Tampa with many emotions and thoughts. One group we don't usually hear from is the children impacted by the storm—until now.

Dr. Rewa Chisholm, a 5th grade teacher at Cambridge Christian School, had students write letters to Hurricane Milton. Students shared how they felt before, during, and after the hurricane.

One student writes "Water was leaking into my room. We prayed to God."

Dear Hurricane Milton

Most students hoped to never hear from Milton again. One student wrote "Please stay out in the ocean and not cause anymore damage."

Dear Hurricane Milton

Read the full letters here:
Dear Hurricane Milton by ABC Action News on Scribd

"My kids keep asking, 'Where are we going to live?'"

Over 500 people were rescued during Hurricane Milton at the Standard Apartments in Clearwater. Now, survivors with no place to go have set up camp in the grass in the Best Buy parking lot across the street.

The unofficial donation site and shelter at Florida Best Buy cleaned up

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

AAN-web-side-promo-weather.png

About Us

Storm Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.