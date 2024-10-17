'Dear Hurricane Milton': Tampa 5th grade students write letters in the aftermath of the storm

TAMPA, Fla — Hurricane Milton left everyone in and around Tampa with many emotions and thoughts. One group we don't usually hear from is the children impacted by the storm—until now.

Dr. Rewa Chisholm, a 5th grade teacher at Cambridge Christian School, had students write letters to Hurricane Milton. Students shared how they felt before, during, and after the hurricane.

One student writes "Water was leaking into my room. We prayed to God."

Dr. Rewa Chisholm, Cambridge Christian School



Most students hoped to never hear from Milton again. One student wrote "Please stay out in the ocean and not cause anymore damage."

Dr. Rewa Chisholm,Cambridge Christian School



Read the full letters here:

Dear Hurricane Milton by ABC Action News on Scribd