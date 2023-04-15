Dead body found burning in an open field in Ruskin, HCSO investigating

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in Ruskin where a body was found burning in an open field.

On Saturday, April 15, HCSO said they received a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. The caller said they drove by what looked like a mannequin on fire in an open field behind the residential area in the 1100 block of Will Scarlett Avenue.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue first responded to the scene to extinguish the fire and learn that the body was actually a dead person. Officials said the victim was found with upper body trauma, but due to the severity of burns, the body cannot be identified.

“This is a jarring scene,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

This is an ongoing investigation. ABC Action News will provide more details as the become available.