Crisis Center of Tampa Bay sees 215% increase in calls since Suicide & Crisis Lifeline changes number to 988

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — It's been one year since the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline changed its number to 988. Since then, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said it's seen a 215% increase in the number of calls.

"I think I'm still overwhelmed at the response that we have seen... A year ago, we had taken a little over 3,000 calls from July of 2021 to July of 2022. Fast forward this a year and we have taken in over 9,500 calls," Clara Reynolds, President and CEO of the Crisis Center, said.

Reynolds described the first six months as white knuckling.

"It took about 90 days for the funding, for the staffing, all the pieces that are required. It took about 90 days for those dollars to finally be released, and so, we we're doing it with all of the staff that we had and it was really all hands on deck," Reynolds explained.

She said the Crisis Center is pushing for more funding to keep up with the expected demand and it won't stop aiming for a 100% answer rate. But, one year later, Reynolds said she's confident in the center's ability to support the community.

"Our call answer rate is between 80 to 90 percent. That means that within 30 seconds, 80 to 90 percent of every call made is answered," Reynolds added.

She said calls don't necessarily go unanswered, either.

If you're not connected with someone at the Crisis Center, Reynolds said you'll be routed to the next available center with someone ready to help you.

"Pick up the phone. Call 988. We can get you to that place, the better. You do not have to struggle by yourself. You don't have to face this alone," Reynolds added.