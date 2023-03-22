Crisis Center of Tampa Bay raises money and awareness through Strokes for Hope

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Crisis Center provides vital programs and services to people in the Tampa Bay Area. This weekend, they plan to raise money and awareness through a 6-mile swim around Davis Islands.

“I grew up as a swimmer. Swimming was always my self-care outlet,” said Clara Reynolds, CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Reynolds and a team of open-water swimmers will go around Davis Islands for Strokes for Hope. It’s 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

Reynolds said the fundraiser was created in 2015, but COVID put it on a hiatus. Now, they’re back in full force.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

“I had my last big swim this morning,” said Reynolds. “We’ve had a really nice time being able to bring some levity through this swim to the work that we do here at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.”

Strokes for Hope is meant to raise awareness and funds for Crisis Center programs, including suicide prevention, trauma counseling, and sexual assault services.

“We’ve had an explosion of folks needing help because of the new 988 crisis and suicide hotline number, as well as we are getting ready to open a second sexual assault site in Ruskin that will be opening at the end of April,” said Reynolds. “We know that we’re going to need supplies, and we’re going to need all of the clothing and different things that our sexual assault survivors need after having that exam.”

Reynolds said there’s a lot of training involved, but it’s worth it for a good cause.

Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

“Even though things may look very difficult when you come to us, we’re going to be able to connect you to better. Whatever that better is for you, and for many people, it is moving their body,” said Reynolds. “It is taking time out. It is taking time away from your problems to just re-center, and that’s really what this swim is all about.”

The swim starts at 7:30 am on Saturday, March 25, beginning on Harbour Island in Tampa at the dock near Café Dufrain at 707 Harbour Post Drive. Swimmers will go across the channel and around Davis Islands.