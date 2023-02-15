Couples choose group wedding ceremony to save headaches and money

TAMPA, Fla. — Some love stories don’t happen overnight.

Tyler Baggs and Dianna Lopez met in the middle school band.

“I was a drummer. She was the bells and the triangle player,” said Baggs.

Jessica Miller and Todd Lynne met in the ’90s working in Ybor City. They have been a couple for 25 years.

“We just saw the ad we were like we’ll check it out. It was just boom, boom, boom. And it happened. I think that’s what we needed. We needed the catalyst to just push us through,” said Lynne.

Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court Cindy Stuart officiated the group wedding for 32 couples on Valentine’s Day at Joe Chillura Courthouse Square.

“We are gathered here to celebrate the special love they share and unite them in marriage,” Stuart said to the couples.

One groom kept his bride waiting.

It seems parking can be a little challenging downtown sometimes. But they made it just in time to join the ceremony already in progress.

For some, this group wedding was a way to simplify things. For others, it was a chance to save a few bucks.

“There was a $30 off coupon for the ceremony,” said Miller.

Tyler and Dianna ended up reconnecting a few years ago at USF. They were both teacher’s aides in a kindergarten class.

“I was like he’d make a great husband. Lucky to whoever it was and it turned out to be me,” said Dianna.

“And I just wanted to spend every day with her,” added Tyler.

Valentine’s Day has always been about love. But for these happy couples, it’s now also about marriage.