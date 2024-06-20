City of Tampa's housing director resigns

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa's housing director has resigned from her position, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

According to officials, Kayon Henderson's last day in the position will be August 23. Henderson has been in the role since May 2023.

"I appreciate the trust and support I received from the mayor and city council that helped us accomplish so much," she said in an email.

Mayor Jane Castor called Henderson a "tremendous public servant" in a statement.

"[She] worked tirelessly to address our affordable housing challenges and made a real difference to thousands of Tampa residents in need," she said. "I am so grateful for her service and her positive impact."

There are no further details at this time regarding Henderson's decision to resign.