Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

City of Tampa's housing director resigns

Kayon Henderson
City of Tampa
Kayon Henderson
Posted at 11:04 AM, Jun 20, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa's housing director has resigned from her position, officials confirmed Thursday morning.

According to officials, Kayon Henderson's last day in the position will be August 23. Henderson has been in the role since May 2023.

"I appreciate the trust and support I received from the mayor and city council that helped us accomplish so much," she said in an email.

Mayor Jane Castor called Henderson a "tremendous public servant" in a statement.

"[She] worked tirelessly to address our affordable housing challenges and made a real difference to thousands of Tampa residents in need," she said. "I am so grateful for her service and her positive impact."

There are no further details at this time regarding Henderson's decision to resign.

"It's too much"
The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation's Board of Governors voted to approve a new rate package for 2025 and ABC Action News Reporter Casey Albritton spoke to homeowners to get your voice on the rate hike.

Florida residents react to potential Citizens Insurance rate hike

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.