City of Tampa's housing assistance hotline aids residents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — As Tampa grows, it's residents are seeing the changes.

"I definitely have noticed rent and other things that went up. Growing up in West Tampa, we always heard about people coming in and revamping the city and doing stuff in the city. And once they started doing that, I seen the new people start coming down from like New York, upstate, different places, and rent has skyrocketed. Like I remember, even though it was 2011, we were paying what we were paying," said Desmond Gaines.

Last year, the city unveiled its Housing Information Line. A hotline dedicated to connecting the people of Tampa to much-needed housing resources.

But one year in, there are still people learning about it.

"I didn't even know that hotline existed. This is the first time I'm hearing of that," Gaines said.

The number is 813-307-5555. People can get to resources related to landlord/ tenant issues, rent and mortgage assistance, and even how to avoid eviction.

"I just learned about it. And the crazy part about it is I have a family who's going through something personal right now. I'm going to get the number because they might need so that's interesting," said Gaines.

The city recently changed its hours of operation. The number is now available Monday- Friday from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

