City of Tampa launches housing information hotline to help avoid evictions, navigate assistance

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa launched a Housing Information Line on Tuesday that will connect people with housing resources.

The new hotline will help people in Tampa avoid eviction, find support to navigate landlord/tenant issues, find rental and mortgage and more.

Operators will be available Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call is 813-307-5555.

“In times of crisis, such as when people are on the brink of eviction due to rental increases, we know how difficult it can be to research and locate the best option for resources,” said Kayon Henderson, Manager of Housing and Community Development for the City of Tampa. “Our trained housing experts are well-versed in available resources across our community, within the state and beyond and can provide that connection.”

The city said the following are examples of questions operators can help people handle.