City of Tampa reaches settlement in lawsuit over Councilman Gudes harassment

TAMPA, Fla — The City of Tampa and the woman who accused Councilman Orlando Gudes of sexual harassment have settled a lawsuit related to the matter.

According to the terms of the settlement, the City of Tampa will pay the former city employee $200,000 in compensation. The settlement also came with an apology letter from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

In the letter, Castor wrote, "On behalf of the City of Tampa, we sincerely apologize for the outrageous acts and misdeeds the City Councilman Orlando Gudes directed to you and your daughter while serving as a legislative aide."

Later in the letter, Mayor Castor said, "Your courage to stand up for what was morally and legally correct should be applauded by all of our employees...As I previously expressed to the public, Councilman Gudes would have already been terminated had he been a city employee."

The lawsuit started after documents revealed that Trenam Law had conducted a sexual harassment investigation of Gudes and found the woman's claims to be substantiated and "concluded that 18 of the 19 allegations appeared more likely than not to have occurred."

Trenam Law billed the city of Tampa $98,897.50, which combined with the settlement puts the bill for taxpayers at nearly $300,000.