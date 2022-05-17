Lawsuit filed against Orlando Gudes over defamation, emotional distress

A lawsuit was filed Monday against Tampa City Council Member Orlando Gudes in Hillsborough County.

The legislative aide, who previously accused Gudes of sexual harassment is now suing him over defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The court filing states that at times, Gudes refused to discuss community issues with local activists and leaders who were not providing sexual favors to him.

It also says Gudes made the former aide's daughter uncomfortable by talking about her body and that he made sexually charged comments to a 19-year-old intern.

This lawsuit comes more than a month after Gudes stepped down as Council Chairman.

Gudes' attorney previously said that he did not break any law.

