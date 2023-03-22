City of Tampa holds public workshops on Twiggs Street safety improvement project

TAMPA — The City of Tampa is working on a safety improvement project along Twiggs Street.

The Mobility Department’s final day of public workshops is March 22.

Officials hosted one on March 21 as well.

“The workshop is a way for us to hear from the community,” said Aiah Yassin, a mobility project manager for the City of Tampa.

On March 22, there will be a public workshop at the Tampa Union Station Baggage Building (601 North Nebraska Avenue) from 2 - 3:30 p.m., where there will be a display of recommendations for the area.

The public will be able to chime in and offer feedback.

Then from 4 - 5:30 p.m., there will be a final presentation of recommendations from project leaders.

“We want to hear from the people, the stakeholders, the people who use the road to understand what we should design... how should we design it and construct it,” said Yassin.

The City of Tampa was awarded a grant to make safety improvements on Twiggs Street between Ashely Drive and Nebraska Avenue.

So far, leaders said some of the main concerns from people include creating better traffic flow in the area, cutting down on speeding, and adding more bike and pedestrian safety upgrades.

“We also saw that people are interested in having more walkability and connectivity to the different trails. And connectivity for sidewalks and connection to and from the commercial inside and outside the urban core,” said Yassin.

Officials said this is an important project for the downtown area.

“Twiggs Street is actually on the Vision Zero high injury network corridor where they have high fatalities and high life-altering injuries along the corridor. So, this is why it was prioritized as one of the main corridors that need to be addressed,” said Yassin.

Project leaders hope to have the design complete by this fall, and then construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2025.