Childish Gambino to stop in Tampa during 2024 tour

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Donald Glover, who goes by the stage name Childish Gambino, performs at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 3, 2017. Childish Gambino has returned with a reimagined album and a new tour announcement. Early Monday morning, Glover posted on X that a new album, “ATAVISTA,” had hit streaming platforms.
Posted at 7:38 AM, May 15, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — Rapper and singer Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, is making a pit stop in Tampa during his 2024 tour, and there's still time to score tickets.

The five-time Grammy winner will perform at Amalie Arena during "The New World Tour" with supporting act WILLOW. The tour will be Glover's first in nearly six years.

After the tour announcement, Glover also dropped his brand new album "Atavista," which features 11 new tracks and a music video for the song "Little Foot Big Foot."

Glover's music career isn't the only thing keeping him in the spotlight: his hit comedy-drama series was nominated for nine Primetime Emmys, resulting in two wins.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m., while a presale will be available on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. For tickets and more, click here.

