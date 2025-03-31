Chain-Reaction crash on I-75 leaves one injured, shuts down traffic

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A busy stretch of I-75 turned chaotic on Monday as a tractor-trailer collided with four cars in a chain-reaction crash, sending one driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, this happened just South of MM 262 around 11:26 a.m. when the 55-year-old man driving the tractor-trailer didn't slow down for cars that either stopped or were moving slowly in heavy traffic.

The truck hit the back of a Nissan Maxima, which started a domino effect that involved three other cars: a Honda Accord, a Toyota Camry, and a Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The impact severely injured the 62-year-old female driver of the Nissan, who was quickly taken to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, none of the other drivers, ages ranging from 27 to 68, were hurt.

The crash caused significant delays, shutting down portions of the interstate until approximately 2:44 p.m.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol highlighted the need for drivers to maintain safe following distances and stay alert, especially during high traffic volumes. "Every driver has the responsibility to be vigilant and mindful of those around them," he said.