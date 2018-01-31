Busting myths about flu remedies

TAMPA, Fla. — The flu is still affecting many people and their families. Some people are trying everything they can think of to keep the flu at bay.

RECOMMENDED: Flu prevention, remedies and more tips to keep your family healthy

"Kind of the sweats, feeling nauseous and run down," Brad Wolpert said.

With each drop of an IV, Wolpert said the IV is helping him fight the flu.

"I figured I should do something you know, rather than sit there and feel miserable," Wolpert said.

He's one of about 30 people who have come to Replenish IV Solutions in the last five days, hoping electrolytes and vitamins will keep them healthy. That's been about half their business lately, at around $125 an IV.

RECOMMENDED:

Owner Stephen Gunnin said they're not looking to replace doctors or antibiotics.

"If they're coming in before or after their antibiotics that's great, we're just here to boost them up and kind of get them back on to doing things for themselves," Gunnin said.

Doctors at Tampa General Hospital said they've seen double the flu patients checked in than another average month. ER doctor Ryan McKenna said, ingesting liquids is just as good as injecting them and masks people are wearing in public don't help you if you're healthy.

"The particulates and the small little droplets that go through the air for flu are actually small enough to get around the mask so it's not going to be very helpful," Dr. McKenna said.

McKenna said the masks can help sick people contain their illnesses. He does recommend getting your flu shot if you haven't already.