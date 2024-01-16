Businesses to stock, staff up to be ready to handle Gasparilla crowds

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is right around the corner, and with thousands of people set to flock to Tampa, businesses are taking steps now to be ready to handle the crowds.

It’s the celebration people and businesses in Tampa look forward to every year.

“Oh, busiest day of the year, hands down," said Allison Dougherty, the owner and operator of District Tavern in Channelside.

With Gasparilla fast approaching, it’s all hands on deck making sure everything is ready.

“Ordering lots of extra supplies," said Dougherty. "We actually have some extra hands on deck for people that come in and help out for the big day and just kind of manage crowd control.”

From stocked up to staffed up, Dougherty said it’s always slammed, but she thinks this year could be busier with the growth Tampa’s experienced.

“You get morning, noon, night, anybody who’s still hanging at midnight, we’re still open," said Dougherty.

From Channelside to Ybor City, Hotel Haya staff said they always see that influx of occupancy in rooms at the hotel for Gasparilla.

“We don’t expect to be sold out, but we do expect to be pretty close to sold out, especially around the knight parade since that is right here in Ybor," said Natalie Wolfe, the Director of Lifestyle at Hotel Haya.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels know that as the party goes on, people who are hungry or tired will walk right in.

“We definitely up our staff," said Wolfe. "You’ll see that the restaurant preps extra. You’ll see the bartenders prepping extra syrups to see that influx."