Businesses team up to donate car to Feeding Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Feeding Tampa Bay is used to getting tons of food donated, which they then deliver to those in need.

But it was easy to see their latest gift was a little different, even before it was unwrapped.

Geico donated a Nissan Murano, and Caliber Collision refurbished it as part of its Recycled Rides program.

And now the car belongs to Feeding Tampa Bay.

"This car is going to be a fantastic solution for us as we go out in the community and provide food to our neighbors in need," said Feeding Tampa Bay's Matt Spence.

The donation also included $25,000 and food collected from Caliber locations around Tampa Bay.

"It makes me feel great. This is why we do what we do," said Caliber Collision Regional Manager Mark Self.

"They are incredible partners. This food will go a long way for our families," said Spence.

Many families have struggled during the pandemic, and Feeding Tampa Bay says they are doing the best they can to help them all.

"In the last year and a half, we've realized that the neighbors that we have that are only a paycheck away from needing our services are everywhere all across our community, and this will help us get to them directly," said Spence.