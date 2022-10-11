Serengeti Flyer: Busch Gardens announces new ride opening in 2023

Busch Gardens is getting a new ride, marketed as the "world's tallest and fastest ride of its kind."

The Serengeti Flyer will be 135 feet high, and the theme park lists it as an "extreme" on the ride thrill scale. It will open in spring 2023.

"Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once," Busch Gardens' website says.