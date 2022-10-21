Busch Gardens prepares for final few days of Howl-O-Scream

TAMPA, Fla. — The experts at Busch Gardens work all year long to prepare for their annual Howl-o-Scream.

The theme park transforms into haunted houses, scare zones and scary shows to get into the Halloween spirit.

This year's new house, Stranglewood Estate, is meant to scare everyone who comes inside.

Howl-o-Scream runs through October 31.

RECOMMENDED: Halloween events at Florida amusement parks 2022

Also new this year is Busch Gardens Spooktacular. This event is meant for the entire family and runs through October 30.

There will be a costume parade, trick-or-treating and more for kids of all ages.

You can read more about the events at Busch Gardens by clicking here.