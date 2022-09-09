Halloween events at Florida amusement parks 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and the Florida amusement parks are already in full swing when it comes to their spooky and family-friendly events!

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

When: select nights August 12-October 31

Where: Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Cost: $169+

Info: You're always in for a good time at Disney. Enjoy a parade, the fireworks spectacular and the wickedly fun Hocus Pocus show featuring the Sanderson Sisters. And it wouldn't be Halloween without some candy! Put on a costume and trick-or-treat your way around the park for a night of not-so-scary memories. And you better hurry, it's almost sold out!

Halloween Horror Nights

When: select nights September 2-October 31

Where: Universal Studios Florida

Cost: $73.99+

Info: Summon your scream squad and take on 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and 2 live shows...plus you can't forget the rides and attractions. And new this year is "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare", a haunted house full of grotesque mannequin stalkers set to the music of the Grammy-award winning performer.

Howl-O-Scream Tampa Bay

When: select nights September 9-October 31

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa

Cost: $44.99+

Info: Prepare to be terrified. Unspeakable horror lives in every dark corner with plenty of haunted houses, scare zones and sinister shows throughout the park. The newest haunted house is The Stranglewood Estate. Once a lively home filled with laughter and lavish parties is now filled with darkness and the spirit of evil.

Howl-O-Scream Orlando

When: select nights September 9-October 31

Where: SeaWorld Orlando

Cost: $44.99+

Info: For 28 select nights from now until Halloween, you can experience this frightful event's second year at SeaWorld. Make your way though roaming haunts and scare zones to haunted houses and terrifying shows, including new haunts like "Siren of the Seas" and "Blood Beckoning."

Brick-or-Treat

When: select nights September 24-October 30

Where: LEGOLAND Florida Resort

Cost: Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes

Info: Brick-or-Treat will return to LEGOLAND Florida later this month. Enjoy an all-new show line up, never-before-seen exclusive Lego characters and more. Plus, you can "brick"-or-treat throughout the park to collect plenty of candy.