Busch Gardens Offers Discounts to Veterans Through Waves of Honor Program

TAMPA, Fla. — To honor U.S. veterans, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced it is offering up to four free tickets for veterans and their guests.

Available until May 11, the tickets must be used by July 6, 2025.

According to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, through the “Waves of Honor” program, veterans can receive a 50% discount on a Single Day Ticket for themselves and up to five guests, for a total of six tickets.

In addition, the amusement park is introducing a new Military Pass for veterans and their families. For $152.99, veterans can enjoy unlimited visits to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island, along with general parking, through December 31, 2025. This is normally priced at $189.99.

To access these offers, click here.