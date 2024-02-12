Buccaneers' Fan of the Year gets VIP treatment at Super Bowl 58

LAS VEGAS, NV — While most of us watched Super Bowl 58 on television, Tampa’s Christopher Hatton was there.

“We got to go about an hour beforehand, got to go on the field in the north end zone. Got recognized, each one of us. A dream of a lifetime,” he told via Zoom from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

During the football season, Hatton’s favorite player, Chris Godwin, surprised him with the news that he’d been picked as the Buccaneer’s fan of the year.

That included a trip to Las Vegas and two tickets to the Super Bowl.

“All the 32 fans of the year were on a Facebook chat and really got to know each other and shared each other's stories,” he said.

Hatton’s story goes back to the very beginning.

His father was one of a small group that put down a deposit on season tickets before the NFL even awarded Tampa a franchise.

Christoper was at the very first game and has carried on his love for the team with his family ever since.

Christopher Hatton

While in Vegas, Hatton and his wife mingled with big names at the NFL Honors Ceremony, including commissioner Roger Goodell and Buccaneers’ Man of the Year representative Antonine Winfield Junior.

“I saw him on the red carpet. I waved to him, and he was amazing. He came over and shook my hand.”

Hatton’s wife Samantha is from Kansas City, so they rooted for the Chiefs.

“Kansas City fans are so amazing. They are down-home Midwestern great people. And that game, not so exciting first half. Then the second overtime in Super Bowl history, especially for my wife to watch her hometown team, was really special.”

Now it’s back to Tampa and the long wait until next season.

Green Bay’s Fan of the Year, Tom Grossi, was named the overall NFL’s Fan of the Year.