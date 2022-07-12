Bruce Springsteen kicking off 2023 world tour in Tampa on February 1

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're "Born to Run," you will be able to go "Dancing in the Dark," when Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band hit the stage in Tampa to kick off a 2023 international tour next February. It will be the legendary rockers' first North American tour since September 2016.

After playing North American dates from February 1 through a homecoming concert in Newark, New Jersey on April 14, Springsteen will head to Europe from April through July and then return for another round of shows in North America in August.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. shows, including the February 1 show at Amalie Arena, will go on sale over two weeks with the first on-sale date being July 20 at 10 a.m. The group also said it would be using Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" platform for tickets sold on that platform.

Fans can register on the Ticketmaster site for a chance to buy tickets. All verified registrants will be eligible to receive a unique access code for the verified fan onsale date. However, you're not guaranteed a code or the ability to purchase tickets.

According to a release from the ban, for any show using the Verified Fan Onsale, tickets will go on sale for those fans between 10 am and 2 p.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 3 p.m. on the on-sale dates.