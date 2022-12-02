Brag Book: Wharton's Booker Pickett is a star on and off the field

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — At 6'4'', 205lbs. and number 9, Wharton High School's Booker Pickett Jr. is one of the most talented rushers in the nation.

His teammates call him "B9" to his opponents. He's anything but kind and gentle.

At the beginning of the season, this "sack master" set what he thought was a pretty ambitious goal.

"Last year, I had 22 sacks," Pickett Jr. said.

His goal this year was 25 goals. And then he passed 25...

"All bets off. I'll just keep going. Trying to get as many as I can," he said.

He got 30. It put him at the top of the leaderboard for sacks in a regular season.

He's #3 in the nation in post-season play.

Coach Mike Williams said Pickett Jr. is a big deal and that his accomplishments are unheard of.

Williams is a former NFL player, and believes that Pickett Jr. is on track to become one of the top players in the country.

"I think he's already there because he's been consistent... 17 sacks as a freshman. 22 as a sophomore, 30 as a junior. So his light has been getting brighter," he said.

Canon is Pickett Jr.'s younger brother. He's 14, 6'5 and punishing on the offensive line.

The Picketts have NFL in their DNA.

Their uncle Ryan Pickett played for Green Bay and Texas. Dad, Booker Sr., played for the Miami Hurricanes.

The competition in this family is strong, but so is the love.

"Yes, ma'am, my family is really loving and supportive. So like, I just love, like, when I'm doing good, they always support me and help me whenever I'm down," Pickett Jr. said. "They helped me whenever I'm up, they even bring me up even higher. So overall, it's just a loving environment."