Brag book: Local students collect toys for other kids in need

LUTZ, Fla. — The countdown to Christmas is on, and these students at two local schools have been working hard to collect and sort the coolest toys of the season for others.

"It makes me feel great that I am going to have some kids who thought they might not get anything have a great Christmas with the toys," Noah Carnahan said.

The student body at Maniscalco K-8 School in Lutz wanted a way to give back so they teamed up with Toys for Tots to make sure all kids feel the magic of Christmas.

"It's important because a lot of people coming out of the pandemic, they might not have enough resources or money and we just want every kid to be able to feel the Christmas spirit," said Edison Colon.

Spreading Christmas cheer is also the mission at Jesuit High School in Tampa. Sophmore Cornell Boyd III is the driving force behind this toy drive, which focuses on kids in hospitals over the holidays.

"I was able to enjoy the comforts of home during Christmas time while these kids won't be able to they'll be in the hospital stuck there. So I feel like this would be a good way to know that at least Santa is looking out for them too," Boyd said.

This is the second year for the toy drive here and it's bigger and better than ever.

"We actually have a very generous campus so a lot of people donate, a lot of people give to the kids. So yeah, we love them for that," Julian Parker said.

"It's really about helping other kids. So I mean, it's just fun picking out stuff for other people. Make sure they have a good time," said Ethan Wilson.

These kids are learning early that while it's nice to receive gifts, it's even better to give them.

"I want them to have fun and have a holly jolly Christmas because everybody likes to wake up on Christmas morning with Christmas presents by the tree. Everybody who like wakes up with none. They don't get that feeling. But most people when they have that feeling, it feels great. It's a great feeling to have new toys sitting at the bottom of your tree," Noah Carnahan said.