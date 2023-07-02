Boom by the Bay lights up Tampa sky as hundreds of people celebrate Independence Day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — From a pie eating contest to live music, the highly anticipated fireworks display lit up downtown Tampa. Hundreds packed Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park Saturday for the annualBoom by the Bay celebration.

The Tampa tradition started in 2019.

"Tampa took a big thing off my hands. I don't have to worry about buying fireworks and going all out," Martez Kelly, attending Boom by the Bay, said.

So many people braved the heat, with temperatures in the high 90s, to come together and celebrate independence day.

"Being around other families makes it normal being a mother with a two-year-old, young, with little kids. So I'm so excited about everything because we don't get to do this often, and it's nice to just get out of the house," Amariya Kelly, also attending Boom by the Bay, said

A pickleball tournament hit off the festivities, and one guy's first tournament ever, he said he took home second!

"Me and my buddy decided to play. We wanted something to do today. It was a beautiful day out and really well organized. We will definitely be back next year," Roger Reger explained.

There were also several food truck options, face painting, and a sensory relief zone. Organizer said it takes months to put together.

"It started after the conclusion of last year's event, and then we just roll into the next year," Tony Mulkey, Special Events Superintendent for the City of Tampa, said.

Mulkey said the new thing this year was a pie-eating contest. Fifteen people signed up. One of the winners told us she's never had apple pie before, and since visiting from Columbia, she wanted to win Busch Garden tickets.

"I wanted to throw up every time! Like I was eating slow and calm, but I saw the other guys, and I wanted to throw up! Tatiana Rosas explained.

She said she still thought it was good after scarfing it down in ten minutes!

"I don't want to eat anymore!" Rosas added.

The light show over the riverfront park closed out another boom-by-the-bay celebration.