Blue Angels land in Tampa to promote AirFest's return in March 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Blue Angels plane #7 soared over MacDill Air Force Base Monday afternoon after a quick 25-minute flight from Vero Beach.

“It was a little bit cloudy today so we didn’t see much of the bay. We came out of the clouds just trying to find the airfield. Once we did that, we focused on safely landing. But I’m sure come March it will be much sunnier and we’ll get to see the whole bay,” said Kaitlin Forster about her first time flying into Tampa Bay.

WFTS

The gates to MacDill will open to the public again on March 25 and 26 as Tampa Bay AirFest returns.

The event is normally held every two years but was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. About 150,000 people attended the two-day AirFest in 2018.

“Everybody is really excited to get back to Tampa, Florida. Everybody loves coming here. I think not being able to do the show in 2020 has really made people excited to come in 2020," said Major Morgan Norman, Tampa Bay AirFest director.

AirFest officials said they aren’t sure about COVID restrictions for the show because so much can change between now and the end of March.

“Every day is different. When it comes close to show time we will follow CDC guidelines. Whatever is best for the community,” said Norman.

There will be planes from World War II all the way to modern marvels, but the main attraction will be the Blue Angels performing both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, go to www.tampabayairfest.com.