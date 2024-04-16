Black Maternal Health Week event focuses on building mental resilience

TAMPA, Fla. — Black Maternal Health Week is in full swing here in the Tampa Bay area. It's part of a national movement to highlight the health disparities that Black women and their babies face.

And as part of our continued commitment to shine a light on this issue, ABC Action News attended a Black maternal health event hosted at USF on Monday.

It was called "The Road to Resilience" and focused on mental health's role in everyone's overall health.

Panelists shared strategies for de-stigmatizing mental illness and mental struggles and provided encouragement and resources for accessible treatment.

Ahead of the event, ABC Action News spoke to one of the organizers, Dr. Marshara Fross, who told us it's an especially important topic because of the impact discrimination has on Black families as they navigate pregnancy and birth.

"That is a point where we need to ensure that we're advocating for Black [moms], not only moms but for their families as well," said Dr. Fross.

According to the CDC, Black women in the U.S. are 3-4 times more likely than white women to die during pregnancy. The infant mortality rate for Black babies is 1-2 times higher than for white babies.

