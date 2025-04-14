Big Brothers Big Sisters holding Big Draft looking for next team of mentors

TAMPA, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to draft a whole new class of players to their team later this month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is having its own draft.

The Bucs are looking for players who can throw, run and catch. But at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, they're looking for mentors who can listen, understand and support. They call it the Big Draft.

“This month, we are trying to recruit 60 bigs, to match with 60 littles. It’s part of a partnership nationally with the NFL called Inspire Change, and locally, Big Brothers Big Sisters here in Tampa Bay partners with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Chris Letsos, chief executive officer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

Janae Thomas said becoming a big sister to 16-year-old Tanyia has been a life-changing experience for both of them.

“About 10 years ago, I decided I wanted to be a big sister because I wanted to give back to a little. I wanted to help my community and potentially make a difference in somebody’s life,” said Thomas.

Thomas said it’s amazing the transformation she’s seen in Tanyia, from a shy little girl to a teenager making dance videos on the 50-yard line of the Bucs’ practice facility.

“I became homeless, and I didn’t really have a lot of stuff to do, and I feel like she has done a lot for me and being able to talk to someone, she’s always been there for me,” said Taniya.

“They don’t need a perfect person because I’m not perfect. I’m learning and growing with Tanyia. We are doing this together. She gets older, I get older and learn things,” said Thomas.

Then there’s Lukendrick Washington and his little brother, 13-year-old Jayden. They say Big Brothers Big Sisters has opened them up to experiences they never could have imagined.

“Like we went to an NFL Playoff game and got great seats. Who gets that opportunity? Jayden got a chance to throw the first pitch at the Rays game,” said Washington.

Jayden said despite all the fun, it doesn’t really matter what they are doing as long as it’s together.

“And we can just spend time with each other. I can have somebody that I can look up to and that I can learn from,” said Jayden. “It can help a lot of kids if they are going through something and they need somebody to talk to, they can have a mentor like Luke. I can talk to him about anything.”

The nonprofit organization said there is always a waiting list of kids anxious to be matched up with their own Big Brother or Sister, which is why this campaign is so important. It only takes eight hours a month to be a big, no athletic ability required.

“I’ve enjoyed having him as a little brother because he really is a little brother, whether it’s joking around or teasing him or wrestling. I’ve just really enjoyed our time together,” said Washington.

“If you think that it might be something that could be in your heart, just take the time and do it. I promise they’ll love you for it,” said Thomas.

