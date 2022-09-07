Bicyclist says while Tampa Bay infrastructure isn't great, it's not the worst

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida is one of the most dangerous states for bicyclists, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

But, that doesn't keep Ross Holcombe from peddling around Tampa Bay three to five times a week.

"I ride my bike... like 100 to 200 miles per week," Holcombe said.

Holcombe cycled the streets of Boston, Seattle and Vancouver.

“I think Tampa, as far as I've traveled around the country, has about average cycling infrastructure," Holcombe explained.

He said dedicated bike lanes from a suburb into town could be beneficial here in Tampa Bay.

“A city that really sticks out to me as maybe the most bike-friendly that I visited is Vancouver, British Columbia. They have even gone so far as to turn certain neighborhood streets into cycle streets only. They'll have these like concrete barricades that are wide enough for bikes to get through, but not cars," Holcombe added.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Tampa Bay area has one of the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities among metro areas in the country.

On average, one pedestrian and one bicyclist are involved in a crash every single day.

“Here on Bayshore, the bike lane is maybe three to four feet wide, and then there's just that narrow paint strip. So if cars are driving right up on the paint strip, they're right next to you on the bike," said Holcombe. “It's not necessarily that we don't have the infrastructure here, it's that it's the drivers that kind of make you not feel like you want to use the infrastructure," Holcombe said.

Changing the attitude between drivers and cyclists here in the bay area is something researchers at the Center for Urban Transportation Research told ABC Action News is actively in the works.

“That’s kind of a major effort that’s been underway for several years now... Recognize that they’re responsible to make sure they’re looking out for the vulnerable users, the pedestrians and the bicyclist. That’s kind of a culture change for Americans but it’s something that people in the transportation profession recognize is really important," Sara Hendricks, Senior Research Associate at CUTR, said.

Those efforts include increasing the number of protected bike lanes throughout the city and additional pavement and signage for shared lanes.

“I think maybe there's an aspect of build it and they will come… If more people were out cycling and car drivers were more used to it, I don't think it would become this rare thing," Holcombe added.

Tampa and Hillsborough County are members of the Vision Zero Network.