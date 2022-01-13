BettyWhiteChallenge: Hillsborough’s Pet Resource Center waiving adoption fees for 100 dogs, cats

TAMPA, Fla. — In honor of the late Betty White, Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center is waiving the adoption fees for 100 dogs and cats.

White died on December 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17. The animal shelter said it will waive fees starting Saturday, January 15.

The shelter will be closed January 16-17 but said the adoption offer will continue until 100 dogs and cats are adopted. Animals at the shelter are microchipped, vaccinated, registered, and spayed or neutered.

Charles Sykes/AP Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

After White died, a social media movement dubbed the Betty White Challenge started to take over. It encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.

"The Pet Resource Center is not requesting money but would gladly accept pet treats, toys, and comfort items. A list of suggested pet items can be found here," a press release said.

Items can be dropped off or purchased online and mailed to the pet shelter. The shelter is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.