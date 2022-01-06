BettyWhiteAChallenge makes its way to Safety Harbor

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla — It's safe to say that Monique Papia is a fan of Betty White and animals.

"I started watching her in Golden Girls when I was younger," she said.

So when she heard of the comedic icon's passing, Papia knew she had to do something.

"Her birthday is in two weeks, how could she pass away already?" she said.

She tells ABC Action News that seeing the #BettyWhiteChallange trend on Facebook, provided all the inspiration she needed.

"And they said you know donate five dollars to your local SPCA and I said 'Well I want to step that up a bit,'" she said.

So, instead of donating a few bucks to a local shelter, Papia put out a call to Facebook to let people know that she'd be collecting a massive donation to take down to the Humane Society of Pinellas.

"It's important to take care of our animals that are left out on the streets or that are born on the streets and they're not taken care of," she said.

For Papia, it's a great way to merge two things she loves. And based on the donations she's received so far, it seems the Safety Harbor community agrees.

"This community is awesome. If somebody needs something, we're all there for them. So, I did not expect such a quick response but I [also] did in a way," she said.

If you want to donate to Papia's cause or directly to the Humane Society itself, there are a few major needs.

"They looking for wet food for cats and dogs, dry food for cats and dogs and they're also looking for PPE items," she said.

Papia says she plans to take her donation down to the Humane Society on January 18th, the day after what would have been White's 100th birthday.

If you want to donate through Papia, you can send an email to rochelle.alleyne@wfts.com. If you want to donate directly to the Humane Society of Pinellas, click here.