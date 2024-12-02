Watch Now
Avril Lavigne announces Tampa concert with Simple Plan

<p>Avril Lavigne performs live at Olympic Hall on February 19, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea.</p>
TAMPA, Fla. — Pop-punk artist Avril Lavigne is headed south for a special concert in Tampa next summer.

The Grammy-nominated musician will take the stage at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 20 for her "Greatest Hits Tour." She'll be joined by special guest, Simple Plan.

Lavigne will perform some of her biggest songs, including "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi" and "Girlfriend." Other Florida dates include Hollywood and Jacksonville.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

